Millions from Musk: Holland man wins $1 million from Elon Musk political PAC

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man become an overnight millionaire after winning Elon Musk's political PAC sweepstakes. The contest, organized by Musk's America PAC, aims to encourage voter registration and support for the First and Second Amendments.

Jason Cochran was surprised by a knock at his door Thursday evening, just days after signing the online petition.

He was home alone Thursday, watching football on TV, when he received an unexpected visit from representatives of America PAC.

They handed him a massive mock check for $1 million.

"My wife just a few weeks ago said, 'What would you do if you won a bunch of money?'" Cochran recalled.

“We both just said we'd probably just keep doing what we're doing.”

To qualify for the sweepstakes, Cochran signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

"It's just hard to believe still."

He emphasized that there were no conditions attached to the prize.

“They didn't say I had to vote for… I didn't have to vote, period. Didn't have to vote for anyone." Cochran explained.

"It's pretty amazing to come into that just for doing something I would have done anyways."

Musk's America PAC is giving away $1 million daily between October 22 and November 5 to registered voters in battleground states who sign the petition.

Cochran intends to use the prize money to support a cause he believes in.

His family and another from West Michigan recently launched Route, a Christian trade school program for homeschoolers.

"Trades are super important, and there wasn't a great way to get a lot more kids into that," Cochran explained.

Unlike some lottery winners, Cochran has no plans to splurge on luxuries.

"It's peace of mind right now," he said Friday.

"No plans to go out and buy anything."

Cochran is the first person from Michigan to receive one of the $1 million prizes.

Musk has been posting each recipient on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Winners will be announced daily until the election.

"That's one of the great things about coming into money – knowing you can help other people," Cochran said.

The initiative hasn’t come without some controversy — some political voices have raised concerns about its legality, with some arguing that it may violate federal laws against paying people to vote.

