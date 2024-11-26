Watch Now
Michigan man facing charges for allegedly poaching deer on private property

LANSING, Mich. — An Otsego County man is accused of poaching deer on private property.

The suspect, 59-year-old Cecil Edward Day from Johannesburg, was arrested Nov. 18 after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a tip proved he left a car with a gun and shot a deer.

We’re told two more deer were found shot and abandoned nearby. One of them was a nine-point buck.

The DNR says Day was arraigned a day later on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, having a gun with blood alcohol content exceeding the legal limit, and for not wearing hunter’s orange.

Day was reportedly convicted between 2018 and 2020 for felon in possession of a firearm, trespassing, removing deer from a vehicle, not wearing hunter’s orange and possessing an untagged deer.

The DNR encourages Michigan hunters to review hunting regulations on its webpage.

