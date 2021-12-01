Watch
Michigan Lottery reminds players to be responsible this holiday season

Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:06:40-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has teamed up with the National Council on Problem Gambling to remind players to practice responsible giving this holiday season when using lottery tickets as gifts.

All lottery players must be at least 18 years old, so lottery tickets shouldn’t be used as gifts for minors, according to a news release Wednesday.

This includes tickets for games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Lucky for Life, as well as popular instant game tickets.

Officials also say that because the holidays can also be a stressful time for some people, it’s best to avoid gaming activities when stressed.

Michigan’s Problem Gambling Helpline is available to provide free, one-on-one support confidentially, 24 hours a day at 1-800-270-7117.

Chat and text options are also available here.

