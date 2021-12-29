Michigan Lottery offers Club Keno players chance to double, triple winnings

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery is giving players a chance to double and triple their fun and triple their winnings in January through Club Keno Tripler Time.

Club Keno tickets purchased at lottery retailers throughout the state will be eligible for the promotion starting Jan. 1, according to a news release Wednesday.

Tickets with a Doubler or Tripler message printed on them will give players double or triple prizes at no additional cost. Michigan Lottery says the Jack prizes and Club Keno Extra eight of 10, nine of 10 and 10 of 10 prizes will not be part of the promotion.

Receiving a Doubler or Tripler message alone doesn’t guarantee a win, however; tickets need to be “eligible Club Keno or Club Keno Extra prize winners.”

When the Tripler Time promotion last ran back in September, players took home more than $2.7 million in prizes, according to Michigan Lottery.