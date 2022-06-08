Michigan Legacy Art Park will begin Summer Sounds Concert Series with Cary Morin

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Michigan Legacy Art Park has announced that the first concert in their Summer Sounds Concert Series will be a performance by Cary Morin. The concert will be held on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Morin’s music is described as roots-infused Native Americana, with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues, and rock. His music is also described as having the spirit and sounds of Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music. Morin was awarded the Indigenous Music Award for Best Blues CD in 2017 and 2018. He was also nominated for Best Acoustic Blues Album by Blues Blast Magazine. “Cary Morin is an amazing singer and musician who captures the total sound of Americana in all of its iterations,” said Angie Quinn, Executive Director of Michigan Legacy Park. “Our Summer Sounds performers offer a diverse range of musical genres, all hosted in our magical amphitheater. Every concert will be different and unique.”

Michigan Legacy Art Park Summer Sounds Concert Series

The next concert will be The Timebombs on Friday, July 8. The group mostly plays songs from the 1990s, in a performance that is described as a high-octane party pop-rock experience. Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds will perform on Friday, July 15. The group’s music incorporates indie-pop melodies, global-infused beats, rock guitar riffs, and folk sensibilities. On Friday, July 22, the Grand Rapids band The Bootstrap Boys will perform classic country. Yid Vicious will perform Yiddish folk music on Friday, July 29. On Friday, August 12, Hatchwing Rider will perform. The group performs rock and country, as well as with soul/blues mixed in.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. It is free for kids ages 12 and under. All shows will begin at 7 p.m. A list of the schedule can be read below:



July 1: Cary Morin

July 8: The Timebombs

July 15: Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds

July 22: The Bootstrap Boys

July 29: Yid Vicious

August 12: Hatchwing Rider

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased online.

