Michigan lawmakers show support for bills that would protect domestic violence survivors

Michigan Democrats are promoting new legislation with the goal to better protect survivors of domestic violence. On Monday, lawmakers throughout the state spoke at events, calling for action on the proposed bills.

At one of Monday’s events, State Representative Kristian Grant joined local faith leaders and survivors of domestic violence at the Michigan United Office.

“We know that in Michigan, not just women, but people in general are victims of domestic violence every single day,” said Grant.

The proposed bills would prevent those convicted of felonies or misdemeanor domestic violence from buying or possessing a firearm for eight years after their sentence.

“I’m standing here saying that I am definitely a yes vote on this bill,” said Grant. “And that we will continue doing the work to close these local loopholes to fill the gaps and to be there for the most vulnerable people in our state.”

Michigan’s current laws only limits ownership to those convicted of two-year felonies.

According to End Gun Violence Michigan, domestic abusers kill 50 women and 20 children each year with firearms. 31 other states have similar laws on the books that prevents those convicted from having their own gun.

