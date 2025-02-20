Michigan lawmakers rush to pass tipped wage and sick leave compromise ahead of midnight deadline

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass a compromise bill that would preserve the state's tipped wage credit, adjust scheduled increases to the minimum wage, and amend the requirement for most employers to provide paid sick leave.

On Wednesday the State House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 8 with a bipartisan majority and now heads to the Governor's desk for signature. That bill would change the minimum wage increases and keep the tipped wage scale. That a significant change from what lawmakers passed in 2018, then amended during the lame duck period.

Now lawmakers must also strike a deal on paid sick leave. If not, no changes lawmakers have agreed to this session will change anything, since the 2018 measure was part of a single ballot initiative.

At 12:01 a.m. a ruling issued by the Michigan Supreme Court would take effect, kicking off a phased end to the tipped wage scale, a climb in the minimum wage to more than $10 an hour, and enacting the paid sick leave requirements.

Senate Bill 8 is contingent on the passage of House Bill 4002, which amends the Earned Sick Time Act. Lawmakers were working throughout Thursday to negotiate a deal on earned sick time, hoping to send the bill to Governor Whitmer’s desk before Friday’s deadline.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall gathered members of the media just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on their efforts.

“I feel optimistic that we’ll be able to get something done tonight,” he said.

“If we don’t have a deal, it will be an absolute crisis for our state.”

Speaker Hall said that failure to reach a legislative compromise would be devastating for the hospitality industry.

“This is really critical to every worker in Michigan and every small business in Michigan,” he explained.

“Workers are about to lose their jobs, small businesses are about to close. You’re going to see many restaurants close.”

Some of the key provisions of Senate Bill 8: The bill maintains the current tipped wage credit system, which allows employers to pay tipped employees a lower minimum wage as long as their tips make up the difference.

The standard minimum wage would increase to $15 by 2027 and be adjusted for inflation thereafter.

The tipped wage would remain the same for the rest of 2025, then increase to 50% of the minimum hourly wage over the next six years.

