'I would eat the cost': Restaurant owner prepares for tip wage increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court's ruling on minimum wage will have a major impact on the service industry, which relies on tips.

Businesses will now look at how to deal with the added cost to the bottom line.

"My restaurants, about 5% to 6% of my total labor market is comprised of bartenders or servers or front of the house. So that might spike it up to 6% to 8%," Garage Bar Owner Kevin Farhat told FOX 17.

FOX17

Farhat explains that, between the three bars he owns, he has around 90 workers whose primary income relies on tips.

Michigan's current minimum tip wage is $3.96.

The court's ruling shows that tip wages will be less than $6 starting next year.

"We will continue to phase out the tipped wage earners, lower minimum wage. So that one's big and it's significant," Cooley Law School Prof. Mike McDaniel said.

FOX17

Businesses expect to see those raises cut into operating costs.

"It's gonna cut into my margins a little bit," Farhat said. "I would eat the cost. I mean, it's tough for people to go out and eat. As an operator, I feel like I do fine."

By 2029, in Michigan, tipped minimum wage will no longer exist.

"The law itself, that had the scaled increase," McDaniel said.

FOX17

Farhat explains that he's fine with that.

"I feel blessed that it's going to take care of those that need it," Farhat said. "How much it costs to buy food these days, [they're] paying rent or making the car payment, insurance payment, things like that. But I think it'll benefit everybody."

FOX17

Michigan's current minimum wage is $10.33 an hour. Under this decision, that number will rise to $12 next year and continue to rise through 2028.

Michigan Minimum wage set to rise above $12 per hour after MI Supreme Court ruling Zac Harmon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube