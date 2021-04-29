Michigan Lawmaker proposes prohibiting vaccine passports in government spaces

LANSING, Mich. — In a bill submitted by Michigan Representative Sue Allor would ban use of digital vaccine passports as a requirement to enter government spaces such as buildings and courtrooms.

"I believe that every individual has a right to medical privacy," said Allor, whose 106th District covers the northeast corner of Lower Michigan. “I don't believe an individual should have to show that they've had a vaccine in order to go about their daily activities.”

The bill would not apply to private entities, such as businesses.

A hearing on the bill will be held next week in the Michigan House Oversight Committee.

