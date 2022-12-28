Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan internet poker players can play with New Jersey players starting on January 1

online gambling
Bruno Vincent/Getty Images
LONDON - AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration a "join now" button is displayed on a screen on an online gambling website on August 7, 2006 in London. Online gambling is one of the fastest-growing UK business sectors with nearly a sevenfold increase in the amount of betting in the UK since 2001. (Photo Illustration by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
online gambling
Posted at 4:31 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:31:24-05

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has announced the launch of multistate internet poker games in Michigan. Michigan players will be able to play with New Jersey players starting on January 1.

On December 20, The Michigan Gaming Control Board granted approval to internet gaming operator Odawa Online to launch the games. New Jersey granted permission to platform partner The Stars Group Poker Stars on December 23.

So far, Michigan poker players have only been able to play online against other players in the state. In April, Michigan asked to join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement. Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams signed the agreement in May.

“Poker players in Michigan have anticipated eagerly the launch of multistate internet poker,” said Williams. “I congratulate the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and TSG Poker Stars for being the first operator and provider granted permission to launch multistate internet poker in Michigan.”

Other members in the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement include Delaware and Nevada.

“A larger volume of players likely will result in more game options, more frequent games and larger tournament prizes,” said Williams.

Michigan internet poker players will be able to play with New Jersey players starting on January 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered