Michigan internet poker players can play with New Jersey players starting on January 1

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has announced the launch of multistate internet poker games in Michigan. Michigan players will be able to play with New Jersey players starting on January 1.

On December 20, The Michigan Gaming Control Board granted approval to internet gaming operator Odawa Online to launch the games. New Jersey granted permission to platform partner The Stars Group Poker Stars on December 23.

So far, Michigan poker players have only been able to play online against other players in the state. In April, Michigan asked to join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement. Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams signed the agreement in May.

“Poker players in Michigan have anticipated eagerly the launch of multistate internet poker,” said Williams. “I congratulate the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and TSG Poker Stars for being the first operator and provider granted permission to launch multistate internet poker in Michigan.”

Other members in the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement include Delaware and Nevada.

“A larger volume of players likely will result in more game options, more frequent games and larger tournament prizes,” said Williams.

