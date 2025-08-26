Michigan House passes Republican budget proposal

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Republican budget bill.

It passed 59-45 in a party-line vote.

The spending package Republicans are calling the "Value for MI dollars" budget is $78.5 billion. That's $5 billion less than what the governor proposed and $6 billion less than the Senate's proposal.

Funding for roads and public safety is included, and it also requires state employees to return to the office.

It comes after months of charged politicking by Democrats and Republican over the state budget.

Last week Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) told reporters he was confident a budget would be passed before October 1, when the state government would shut down without a budget.

State lawmakers missed a self-imposed deadline of July 1 to pass a funding package for public schools. The situation has put districts in a tough situation of not knowing what level of funding they will receive for the majority of the school year.

Money for students' breakfasts and lunches is among many questions educators have for lawmakers.

Now the GOP proposal will go to the Senate, where Democrats already passed their version of a Fiscal Year 2026 budget.