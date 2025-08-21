'I'll win that negotiation': Michigan House Speaker confident in budget deal

LANSING, Mich. — Despite stalled negotiations over the state's budget, the top Republican in Lansing is confident a deal will be reached before a government shutdown would start.

State lawmakers missed a self-imposed deadline of July 1 to pass a funding package for public schools. A hard deadline of October 1, when the new fiscal year begins, now looms as lawmakers must pass a budget by then to keep the government open.

The delay caused school districts to warn parents that a program to provide free breakfast and lunch to many students could end after September.

Democrats, who hold the majority in the Senate, passed a budget proposal in May. Republicans in the house called the plan "unbalanced" and haven't acted on the bill.

House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland) held a press conference Thursday morning, telling reporters he expected to unveil the GOP's budget proposal soon.

"We're going to present the perfect budget very soon," said Hall.

Among the budget priorities, Hall said the GOP's proposal will focus on roads, education, and public safety.

"We spend more on education than the Senate Democrats or the Governor," said Hall.

Meanwhile the speaker promised the budget plan will reduce spending in a number of areas.

"We've eliminated waste, fraud, and abuse. We've eliminated most pork barrel spending in state government," he promised. "We found over $6 billion sitting in departments across state government that hasn't been spent"

In particular Hall highlighted plans to eliminated funding for the SOAR (Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve) program and grants for the arts.

"We're not going to fund barbershop quartets and puppet art," said Hall.

When asked why he hasn't already pushed the budget negotiations with Democrats, the speaker claimed lawmakers on the other side of the aisle are afraid of what the outcome will be.

"[Senate Majority Leader] Winnie Brinks won't negotiate with me because she knows I'll win that negotiation," said Hall. "I expect a deal in about 2 weeks once the Democrats empower their leader, Governor Whitmer."

Hall called Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running for Governor as an independent candidate, moderates who he expects can be worked with. The speaker singled out Senator Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) as part of a radical faction of the Democratic Party.

"Governor Whitmer is going to have to drag Winnie Brinks into that room," said Hall.

