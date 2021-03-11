Michigan House passes bill allowing judges to set aside one-time drunk driving convictions

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House has approved a bill that would allow an estimated 200,000 one-time drunken drivers to ask a judge to set aside their convictions.

The measure approved Wednesday now heads to the Senate.

In the previous legislative session, the Senate passed the legislation, 32-5, and the House passed it, 96-8. But Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer without comment let it die by not signing it, even after signing a slew of “clean slate” legislation to create simple avenues for expungement of other convictions.

Whitmer’s office has not commented on the latest effort. Drunk driving violations that caused death or serious injury to another person, as well as any subsequent conviction would not be eligible.