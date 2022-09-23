Michigan health department urges flu shots ahead of 2022–23 season

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department stresses the importance of receiving a flu vaccine before the virus spreads this season.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says residents who are at greater risk for being sick with influenza are also more vulnerable to COVID-19, citing information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

We’re told vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu can be received at the same time.

“Annual flu vaccination is recommended for individuals aged 6 months and up, and we encourage you to schedule your appointment as soon as possible to receive protection this flu season,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “There is an ample supply of flu vaccine available in many convenient locations, from primary care providers to local pharmacies, and you can receive your flu shot at the same time as many other vaccines (including the COVID-19 vaccine).”

MDHHS says 3.3 million people received flu vaccines in Michigan last year. They hope to see 4 million vaccinations this upcoming season.

Find vaccines available near you online.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on influenza, including symptoms, how it spreads and more.

RELATED: Data shows the upcoming flu season could be more active

RELATED: What you need to know about COVID and flu vaccines ahead of peak seasons

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube