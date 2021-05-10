Michigan gas prices see massive surge in past week, highest since October 2018

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan skyrocketed 16 cents per gallon over the past week to an average of $2.96 per gallon. That's the highest price since October 2018, and $1.14 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA Michigan said the current average gas price is $2.96 per gallon as well, up 14 cents from last week and $1.18 more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration said total domestic refinery utilization increased with a slight drop in demand. That demand decrease helped limit price increases, but AAA Michigan said drivers should expect price fluctuations leading up to Memorial Day.

“According to the EIA’s weekly report, gas stocks in the Midwest decreased to the lowest levels since October of 2020,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “The tightening supply put pressure on pump prices, resulting in a double-digit spike in Michigan.”