Michigan families to receive additional aid for groceries

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan families eligible for food assistance will receive an additional $95 monthly in March to aid in lowering grocery costs.

Whitmer's office reports that roughly 1.31 million Michiganders in over 700,00 households will receive the assistance.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people's pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Those eligible will see the increased assistance on their Bridge Card from March 19, 2022, to March 28, 2022. The benefits will be loaded onto the Bridge Cards as a separate payment from assistance provided earlier in March.

Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will also receive an increase of no lower than $95 monthly regardless if they are already receiving the max payment or close to that amount Whitmer’s office reports.

Bronson Christian, Fox 17

The additional aid is being provided via funding under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits online at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or can call (888) 678-8914. Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. Those who are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.