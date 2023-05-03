Michigan estheticians came together this week, after proposed rules were announced that they say will completely change the scope of their services.

Michigan estheticians say proposed rules will completely change industry, affect livelihood

Estheticians typically provide services like facials, makeup applications, hair removal, body waxing and tweezing.

Theresa Mosely owns Mosely School of Cosmetologyin Kentwood. One of the school’s largest programs is their esthetician program. Before becoming licensed, students spend 400 hours learning about the industry’s techniques, as well as about skin disorders and diseases.

However, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, along with a group of the Cosmetology Board, is proposing new changes that will affect the scope and practice for estheticians. They include avoiding cutting, shaving, or removing any layer of skin or growths, as well as possessing a blade intended for those purposes. Estheticians will also no longer be able to perform services limited to the scope of practice of a licensed health professional, like microdermabrasion or Botox injections. They also won’t be allowed to possess any devices that removes any layer of the outmost part of the skin for services like hydra-facials or chemical peels.

Licensed esthetician and spa owner Janiece Stewart says that not being able to perform these services will affect esthetician’s livelihoods. “If we’re not able to do this, this affects our income, and in turn, it affects the students that are going to school because if they want to specialize in facials, then you know, why are they coming here to school?” said Stewart.

Rachel Harned is leading a group of estheticians to fight what she calls absurd changes. Harned is the owner of the Salon Professional Academy of Holland and Bombshell Blow Dry Bar Salon and Spa.

The group went to a state board meeting on Monday to address their concerns.

“The state board did not put these new revisions in place to harm anybody,” said Harned. “We know that they had good intentions, they really did. But what we’re asking for is where is the data driven reasoning behind the draft language? Why are they taking this out? Why to them? Is it unsafe?”

“We want to make sure when our clients leave out of the salon, that they’re glowing and looking fabulous,” said Mosley. “But we can’t do that with these new laws and rules that they’re trying to put in place.”

The rules would become effective immediately after filing with the Secretary of State. The next board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7.

The proposed rules can be found below:

