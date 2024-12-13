Michigan eggs will only be for sale 'cage-free' in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 spent some time outside a popular Grand Rapids grocer on Friday, talking about what kinds of eggs people buy, because soon, the options people will have will be changing.

“What kind of eggs do you get, David?” FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“Farm fresh, from my daughter,” David Bleeker said, outside of Ken's Farmers Market on Plainfield.

Scrambled, fried or hard boiled — no matter how you like your eggs, the kind of eggs you'll buy in Michigan is changing.

“Best price in town?” Julie asked David.

“From my daughter? Yeah,” David said with a laugh.

“I think cage-free is nice,” Katy Christensen said.

Soon, cage-free eggs will be the only type of egg you can buy on a Michigan shelf.

Lawmakers explain the cage-free law only affects flocks of more than 3,000 birds, and they don't believe people will notice a significant change at the grocery store.

Some won't notice a change at all.

“Where do you get your eggs from?” Julie Dunmire asked.

“I get them from my son; they have a house out in Wayland and they have 10 chickens, so that’s where I get my eggs most of the time,” Roger Bielaczyc replied.

Lawmakers say this change might help smaller producers. Changes go into effect at the start of 2025.

For the folks outside of Ken's, changes have already began.

“The yolks are much yellow. They taste better. They’re just... basically free,” Roger Bielaczyc said about his son's eggs.

At Ken's, cage-free eggs are already the only eggs they sell.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube