LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Michiganders to be aware of invasive species ahead of Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, which is observed July 3–9.

They say invasive animals and plants can be detrimental to the state’s ecosystems as well as its economy.

Michiganders are required by law to remove all plants and other organisms from trailers and boats prior to launch and transportation, according to the DNR. Residents are also required to drain water from bilges, ballast tanks and wells before moving boats.

The DNR adds unused bait should be thrown in trash receptacles, not in water bodies.

Boaters are recommended to clean boats, trailers and equipment and prior to departure from access areas. Residents are also advised to let vessels dry for five days before taking them to another body of water.

Consider disinfecting bilges and live wells with a cleaning solution made from five gallons of water and a half cup of bleach, the DNR says.

“Recreational boaters and anglers can play a key role in helping prevent the spread of invasive species,” says Kevin Walters with EGLE. “Instead of spreading invasive species, we’re asking people to help spread the word about simple steps that can be taken when out recreating on Michigan’s waters.”

Visit Michigan’s website for more information on invasive species.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube