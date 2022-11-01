Michigan DNR: If you spot a bear den this fall, do this

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is asking hunters as well as anyone who spends time outside this fall to watch out for bear dens and report them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Residents who spot bear dens in the Lower Peninsula are encouraged to mark their locations using a GPS and connect with Wildlife Biologist Mark Boersen by calling 989-275-5151 or sending an email to BoersenM@Michigan.gov.

The DNR tells us they are looking to expand its surrogate sow initiative, which unites orphaned cubs with adult bears. We’re told experts inspect bear dens to discern if their inhabitants are fit for the program and apply tracking devices to those who are.

“Information gathered from the bears assists in managing the black bear population,” says Boersen. “The goal is to have eight or nine sows in the program. We currently are monitoring four females from aircraft and the ground.”

The DNR assures bears who are chosen for the program will be given sedatives and returned to the den after they have been tagged.

Visit the DNR’s website to learn more.

