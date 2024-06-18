Michigan DNR: High heat may trigger fish die-offs

(WXMI) — The intense heat this week may become problematic for inland lake fish.

We spoke with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), who says most of them will be okay; however, if they are unable to locate cooler water pockets, they may die off in certain places.

A fish’s chance of dying increases if they are caught in cooler water and then released in a warmer area.

The DNR assures us a few dead fish aren’t cause for alarm, but if you see dozens or hundreds, you should let them know.

"It's worth contacting your local DNR office just to chat with a biologist about it,” says Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator Jay Wesley. “You can also report fish kills on what we call our DNR Eyes in the Field. … There's a form you can fill out if you know what kind of fish you're seeing dying and how many, what lake, and we'll get someone to contact you about [it]."

Wesley says the DNR will decide if it’s weather — or something else — impacting the fish. He tells us they’re not trying to keep anyone from fishing but it’s helpful to note the heat can be deadly to fish and humans alike.

