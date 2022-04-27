Michigan DNR asks residents to join them in planting 50 million trees by 2030

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking residents to join them in planting trees. The DNR is pledging to plant 50 million trees by 2030.

The pledge is part of the 1T.org Trillion Trees campaign. The campaign is a global effort to plant more trees to help communities adapt to the world’s changing climate.

One of the tips that the DNR is giving to people interested in participating is to think about the season they will plant in. According to the DNR, the best times to plant a tree are spring and fall. It’s also important to think of the location of where the tree will grow, and plant it away from buildings and both above and below-ground utilities. Another tip is to choose a type of tree that will successfully grow in the available climate and soil type.

Michigan’s forests cover 20 million acres, which is half of the state’s entire area. Michigan’s DNR manages nearly 4 million acres of the state’s forests.

“Trees provide cooling shade in towns and cities,” said Kevin Sayers, Urban and Community Forest program lead for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Trees in any setting help provide clean air and water, prevent erosion and provide homes for wildlife.”

People who plant a tree can log it on an interactive online map.

“We want to populate this map with lots of dots,” said Sayers. “Michigan is known for lush forests and plenty of urban landscapes rich with towering trees. Let’s boost that reputation even further. Help the DNR ‘plant it forward’ to ensure a future of healthier air and water and greener communities for all residents.”

