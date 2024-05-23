Michigan director debuts horror film before nationwide release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mitten State has been the set or backdrop for many films. A pair of bills in the state House might give the film industry a second look at our state.

Deer Camp '86 held a screening in Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The film follows six friends from Detroit. They were on their annual deer hunting trip, but little did they know they were the ones being hunted.

"It's a film that really plays well in an audience. It's a communal experience. The laughs are great. The jump scares are great. It really resonates with people as a group. It's a lot of fun," Deer Camp '86 Writer and Director Harold Cronk said. "It's exciting. It's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears by a bunch of really creative Michiganders who came together."

DEER CAMP 86

Cronk is a Michigan native and has shot several films in his home state. He employs local talent, including what we're told is around two dozen for his most recent movie.

"We saw some incredible net positives from it. And those dollars are turned over, multiple times, in the communities where the films are being shot," Cronk said.

People who see this film will see several locations around our state.

"There's a great small bar in northern Michigan called Murphy's Tavern. Another place that's an iconic landmark in Custer, Michigan, called Johnny's of Custer," he added.

The Michigan Film Industry Association says we could see more projects like this if pending legislation is made law.

The organization explained that a state House committee passed two bills in April.

Tax Credit for Michigan-Produced Content: Film and television production companies hiring Michigan residents will receive a 30% tax credit.

Building a Marketplace for Michigan-Based Projects: Rather than a rebate, the program offers a credit against unrealized state tax revenue. This approach ensures that the cash remains within Michigan, benefiting local businesses and communities.

"The structure is set up to incentivize for locally produced films and then also nationally produced and shot here," MiFIA Chair David Haddad said.

Michigan has seen several movies shot in the state. Some of the bigger ones include:

8 Mile

Setup

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Transformers franchise

Haddad adds that this new legislation will encourage and support smaller filmmakers, not big box office productions.

"The bigger productions tend to bring a lot of people from out of state," Haddad added.

Cronk hopes to see more films made in our state.

"It's a beautiful place. I would never want to film anywhere else. Unfortunately, there are incentives in other states," Cronk said.

Deer Camp '86 is already winning awards. Recently, they were honored at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival.

Cronk adds he hopes viewers are not only entertained but understand an issue that many are aware of.

"It brings light to the missing and murdered indigenous women. So it's bringing that message to an audience that might not typically see it," Cronk said.

It is set to open on select screens nationwide on May 31.

