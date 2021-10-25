Michigan couple have Subway-themed wedding, received surprise from the restaurant where they met

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan couple had a Subway-themed wedding and received a special surprise from the restaurant.

Zack Williams and Julie Buschart met at the Subway location back in 2017.

Their plan to have a Subway-themed wedding which took place on October 22 caught the brand's attention and Subway wanted to surprise the couple with a special day.

Zack Williams and Julie Buschart

Ahead of their wedding, Williams and Buschart were asked to come back to the restaurant located at 5 Mile Road in Livonia where they were told that they would be treated to a Subway-themed photoshoot on their wedding day and a ride in a Subway-wrapped convertible.

Subway also delivered the couple's favorite sandwiches and cookies as a complimentary "late-night bite" at their wedding reception.

Cheers to a long and happy marriage!