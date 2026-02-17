Michigan Congresswomen call for more oversight on ICE facility near Baldwin

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pair of U.S. Representatives from Michigan called for more oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after visiting a detainment facility in northern Michigan on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (D-MI 03) and Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI 11) toured the North Lake Processing Center just outside Baldwin on February 17. The pair co-authored a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) concerning the facility after a detainee died while in custody in December.

When no response came from ICE, the representatives organized a visit to the detention center, said Scholten.

"We know that an individual has died in this facility, and we still don't have answers as to why," Scholten told reporters. "That is important not to lose sight of just because, you know, things looked in order today."

WXMI/Jim Sutton U.S. Representatives Hillary Scholten (left) and Haley Stevens (right) speak outside the North Lake Processing Center near Baldwin.

The Congresswomen said while the facility appeared clean and organized during their scheduled visit on Tuesday, they weren't able to learn as much about the operations there as they hoped.

"Nearly 100 individuals signed up to want to speak to a member of Congress. We were only afforded the opportunity to speak with about four today," said Scholten.

Of the people who meet with the Representatives, only one spoke English, according to Scholten. An interpreter promised by the facility wasn't available, said the Congresswomen.

"We originally were given three hours, and they cut it to two today," said Scholten.

Rep. Stevens claimed only 11% of people detained by ICE have criminal records, a number she said was supported by the number of detainees marked in a red jumpsuit inside the North Lake facility.

"There's, frankly, an exploiting of, you know our Constitution and our system of laws," said Stevens.

Congresswoman Stevens also said she had no trust in Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to fulfill the duties of her position.

WXMI/Jim Sutton A sign outside the North Lake Processing Center near Baldwin. The 1,800 person facility is contracted to hold detainees for ICE.

The North Lake Processing Center is owned and operated by the GEO Group, which contracts with states and the federal government for space at 50 facilities across the U.S. along with three locations in Australia.

The detention center in Lake County can hold up to 1,800 people, according to the company's website. It is currently contracted to only house ICE detainees.

On December 15, 2025, Nenko Gantchev died while in custody at North Lake. The 56-year-old from Bulgaria had been granted lawful permanent residence status in May 2005, but a review of his status in 2009 resulted in his status being revoked, according to ICE. A warrant for his arrest and deportation was issued in January 2023. He was arrested in Chicago in September 2025 and sent to the detainment center pending immigration proceedings.

Gantchev was found on the floor of his cell the night of December 15 and was pronounced dead by medical professionals around 9:54 p.m. after nearly 30 minutes of attempts to revive him. A report by ICE cited his history of hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia, along with elevated blood glucose levels when he was processed. Medical staff noted frequent complaints by Gantchev of dizziness and his refusal to follow guidance to help his health.

An official cause of death was not made available.

