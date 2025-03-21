Lake County correctional facility to serve as ICE processing center

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A correctional facility in Lake County will double as a processing center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The GEO Group announced Thursday it has entered a multi-year agreement with ICE to activate North Lake Correctional Facility as an immigration processing center.

We’re told the Baldwin facility, owned by The GEO Group, contains 1,800 beds.

“We expect that our company-owned North Lake Facility in Michigan will play an important role in helping meet the need for increased federal immigration processing center bedspace,” says GEO Group Executive Chairman George C. Zoley. “We are proud of our 40-year public-private partnership with ICE, and we stand ready to continue to help the federal government meet its expanded immigration enforcement priorities.”

Contract negotiations are expected to be finalized in several months. The GEO Group says it plans to deliver services that may result in $70 million in estimated revenue each year. Services include food, maintenance, security, legal counsel and medical care.

