Michigan communities invited to apply for disaster preparedness funding

LANSING, Mich. — Statewide communities are invited to apply for disaster preparedness funding from the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) says up to $5,000 will be made available to organizations seeking to develop plans in the event of unforeseen disasters.

We’re told the Disaster Preparedness Grant Program endeavors to provide local communities with funding needed to establish recovery plans and training for those designated to execute those plans.

“Supporting disaster preparedness initiatives is crucial for our communities’ resilience,” says MCSC Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “We encourage all eligible organizations to take a proactive step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and response capabilities.”

The following applicants may qualify for funding, according to the MCSC:

501(c)(3) nonprofits

Faith-based organizations

Governments on the local, county and regional levels

School districts, colleges and universities

Other organizations specialized in collaboration

The state says funds must be used for consultant services, planning meetings, volunteer training and recruitment, communication templates, and technology to coordinate donations management.

Apply online by Sept. 5.

