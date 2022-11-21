Michigan cannabis retailers warned of increased break-ins

(WXMI) — The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) is warning marijuana retailers of increased crime targeting their storefronts.

We’re told 117 break-ins occurred between April and November of this year, most of them at locations specializing in recreational cannabis over medical marijuana.

The CRA says the following tactics were common among break-ins:

Suspect vehicles parked in the far reaches of the parking lot or across the street.

Use of a tool such as a hammer or crowbar to enter the back door.

Suspects enter the establishment and take as much as they can and leave before authorities show up.

Many of the break-ins took place between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. throughout West Michigan this year, according to the CRA.

The CRA reminds businesses to notify them as well as their local law enforcement in under 24 hours after first learning of any criminal activity at their establishments.

