Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan cannabis retailers warned of increased break-ins

Marijuana Legalization
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 12:53:29-05

(WXMI) — The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) is warning marijuana retailers of increased crime targeting their storefronts.

We’re told 117 break-ins occurred between April and November of this year, most of them at locations specializing in recreational cannabis over medical marijuana.

The CRA says the following tactics were common among break-ins:

  • Suspect vehicles parked in the far reaches of the parking lot or across the street.
  • Use of a tool such as a hammer or crowbar to enter the back door.
  • Suspects enter the establishment and take as much as they can and leave before authorities show up.

Many of the break-ins took place between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. throughout West Michigan this year, according to the CRA.

The CRA reminds businesses to notify them as well as their local law enforcement in under 24 hours after first learning of any criminal activity at their establishments.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered