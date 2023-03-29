Michigan cannabis competition seeks judges

DETROIT — Cannabis connoisseurs, take note! This year’s High Times Cannabis Cup is just around the corner, and organizers are looking for judges!
We’re told 3,500 Michiganders will get to sample locally produced cannabis and decide which products are the best of the best.
Organizers say those interested in becoming judges may pick up judging kits at retailers across the state beginning April 15. In West Michigan, kits are available at House of Dank in Grand Rapids (3510 E Mall Dr.) and Cloud Cannabis in Kalamazoo (521 E Mosel Ave.).
“We’re excited to add additional categories this year and have more participating dispensaries than ever before,” says High Times VP of Events and Competitions Mark Kazinec. “Michigan will see new brands in this year’s competition, and each one will have the opportunity to reach thousands of new customers, receive feedback on their products and potentially walk away with a coveted Cannabis Cup award.”
Kits cost $100–$300. Price is dependent on category, and kits are available first come, first served.
We’re told 95 brands and 527 products will be featured at this year’s competition.
This year’s categories are:
- Indica Flower
- Sativa Flower
- Hybrid Flower
- Infused Flower MoonRocks
- Pre-Rolls
- Infused Pre-Rolls
- Solvent Concentrates
- Non-Solvent Concentrates
- Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges
- Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges
- Edibles: Solvent Gummies
- Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies
- Edibles: Non-Gummies
- Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals
- Medical: Indica Flower
- Medical: Sativa Flower
- Medical: Hybrid Flower
- Medical: Pre-Rolls
- Medical: Infused Pre-Rolls
- Medical: Concentrates
- Medical: Edibles
Judging ends June 25.
Organizers say winners will be announced July 9.