Michigan author releases children's book on diabetes and finding positivity

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan author has released a children’s book that endeavors to help children understand diabetes and help them find optimism in spite of a diagnosis.

Teddy Talks: A Paws-itive Story About Type 1 Diabetes by Vanessa Messenger tells the story of how a dog and his owner find ways to remain positive in the face of Type 1 diabetes, according to Foreword Publicity.

The marketing company says the book was inspired by Messenger’s personal experience with diabetes and how encouraged she felt to see others successfully manage their diagnoses.

“When first diagnosed, it was intimidating and isolating to think of the feasibility of daily injections, carb counting, and blood sugar testing,” says Messenger. “I wanted to create a positive story that kids can reference to feel as connected and inspired as I was by the possibility of living an active and healthy lifestyle.”

We’re told the book, which received the Gold Mom’s Choice Award, also contains a glossary that defines terms related to diabetes.

Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube