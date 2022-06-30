Michigan Attorney General Nessel to co-host 2022 Robocall Summit in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will host the 2022 Robocall Summit together. The event will be held July 12-13 at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit.

The event will include multiple attorneys general from across the country. On July 12, it will be open to law enforcement, government officials, and government employees. The July 13 event will be open to the public. 2022 will be the second time that the summit is held.

In April, Nessel partnered with YouMail, a platform that engages traceback technology to help in determining the source of robocalls.

“Since its inception, my office’s Robocall Enforcement Unit has fielded more than 69,000 complaints of unwanted nuisance calls,” said Yost. “By joining together with colleagues across the country, we hope to disconnect robocallers for good.”

“I’m proud to again partner with AG Yost and reinforce our commitment to combating robocalls,” said Nessel. “Michiganders can continue to report these nuisance calls through our robocall complaint form to support us in this ongoing effort.”

The 2022 Robocall Summit will be held July 12-13. Registration for the event can be done on the National Association of Attorney’s General website.

