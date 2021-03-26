Michigan AG to close MSU-Nassar investigation after university declines to release files

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office was going to close the investigation into Michigan State and Larry Nassar after the university would not release thousands of files to her office.

In a letter on Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees said it will not waive attorney-client privilege and release the documents.

"We have used every legal mechanism available to us – including going to court - to secure the remaining documents needed for our investigation. The University’s refusal to voluntarily provide them closes the last door available to finish our investigation," Nessel said in a statement. "We’re incredibly disappointed that our work will end this way, especially for the Survivors. We can only emphasize again that justice doesn’t begin and end at the courthouse doors. Principles of truth, fairness, and equity should be lights that guide all of our public institutions, especially our schools; and, when our universities refuse to lead, they miss the most important way they can teach."

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers called on the university to release the nearly 6,000 files so the AG could investigate.

“Full transparency is essential to this investigation, and an impartial investigation is essential to restoring public trust,” State Rep. Julie Brixie said in the letter. “We owe it to the survivors, families, students, faculty, employees, and the entire MSU community to have a full, transparent, and impartial investigation completed. The MSU Board members have the opportunity to ensure this happens.”