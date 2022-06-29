Michigan AG: Grand Rapids doctor charged for operating with suspended license

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids healthcare worker has been charged for allegedly operating under a suspended license.

52-year-old Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, M.D. faces one count of unauthorized healthcare practice, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

We’re told the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) investigated Dr. Abed, a Grand Rapids urogynecologist, regarding his practice and issued a complaint on May 17 on the grounds of incompetence, negligent behavior and poor morals. His license was suspended six days later.

Dr. Abed allegedly gave patient care on May 28 at his clinic, Nessel’s office says.

“A physician who knowingly violates the inherent trust patients place in their doctors does irreparable damage, and my department will hold them accountable,” says Nessel. “I encourage anyone with concerns about the conduct and practices of this physician to report their concerns to my department.”

The state of Michigan tells us Dr. Abed was issued a $1,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled to take place July 12.

Dr. Abed’s former patients are encouraged to connect with the Michigan Department of Attorney General by reaching out to the Health Care Fraud Division at 1-800-24-ABUSE.

