Michigan 211 launches online disaster relief center

(WXMI) — Michigan 211. Those three numbers connect Michigan callers to thousands of programs, from housing to health and others.

The organization is now working to make resources more easily accessible for residents needing disaster recovery support.

The “Disaster Recovery Center” is a guide that points Michiganders to the proper resources after severe weather events or unexpected man-made disasters.

“If a flooding happens, if you're elderly and you live by yourself, you're going to lift 50 pounds in your basement to move around materials? Do you have the resources to help clean your house? Some people do, some people don't,” says Emergency Management Officer Chad Veeser. “All those things get piled together in a disaster or an emergency. 211 helps to vet those resources, helps to work with emergency managers, emergency management itself, those nonprofit organizations. We have an entire team of resource managers literally doing this. Thousands and thousands of resources.”

If you ever need help, you can connect with 211 by phone, text or online chat.

Visit Michigan 211’s website for more information.

