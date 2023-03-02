MI Supreme Court hears calls for care on state's no-fault auto law

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on Michigan’s no-fault auto law from those representing survivors of catastrophic crashes.

The case concerns whether or not the state’s no-fault law can be retroactively applied.

The reformed law has been deemed retroactive for a while, meaning those who received care for significant crash injuries were subject to changes made under the new provisions.

Some patients had little alternative but to drop coverage after the new law was passed.

However, the ruling may decide if some care recipients will be put back on the rates they had before the reform law went into effect.

