Attorney: Family of 1997 crash victim goes months without insurance payments

LANSING, Mich. — 43-year-old Shawn Wieland was injured in a catastrophic crash when he was just 17 in December 1997. He now lives with his parents, who also act as his medical caregivers.

"He has emotional difficulties; he has cognitive issues; he has a left-sided spastic hemiparesis," says Nick Andrews, Shawn’s attorney. "[His parents] have taken it upon themselves to give Shawn as normal a life as possible for Shawn, given all of the limitations."

But when Michigan's no-fault reform bill took effect in mid-2021, it limited the number of hours a week that a family member could be compensated as a caregiver, capping it at just 56 hours a week.

"It's a medical expense, and they should be paid like anyone else,” says Andrews. “And State Farm did do that for a number of years. And then along came the amendments to the no-fault act."

Andrews says in May of last year, State Farm stopped sending any payments whatsoever, prompting them to file a lawsuit months later in October.

"This family hasn't received any payments for months and months and months, and the economic hardship is really more than they can handle," says Andrews.

In August 2021, the Michigan Court of Appeals heard a case brought by another crash survivor, Ellen Andary. They would eventually issue an order saying the new law cannot be applied to those who had policies and were injured before it was signed.

The decision was appealed, and the case is now set to go in front of the state supreme court in March.

"Obviously, we're hopeful with the supreme court upholding the appellate court decision," says MI Brain Injury Provider Council President Tom Judd. "We never thought we'd be at it February 2023 and still fighting for this."

And it has certainly been a fight. Crash survivors and their families have spent nearly the last two years protesting for a fix at the state Capitol.

In the meantime, the state Department of Financial Services released a report this week saying the reform law has saved Michigan drivers $106 million so far, and is being touted by the Insurance Alliance of Michigan as proof that costs are going down.

For now, depending on which source you reference, Michigan remains either the most or second-most expensive state for car insurance in 2023.

"But nowhere in that report did they talk at all about access to care,” says Judd. “They didn't even have a footnote in their report, which is shocking."

According to an independent report conducted by the Michigan Public Health Institute, 6,857 crash survivors have been discharged from local care providers since the changes took effect, and 4,082 health care workers have lost their jobs.

"The legislature routinely relies on their independent studies when they're looking at issues,” says Judd, “but yet no footnote; no mention of those independent reports."

