MI military families could save $1,400 monthly with childcare program

LANSING, Mich. — A new state program was launched to grant easier access to affordable childcare for military families.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced the formation of the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) program in Michigan Friday.

The U.S. Department of Defense runs and supports the program, which state officials say will pay eligible childcare providers and offer families more options.

“Michigan’s military families sacrifice so much for our state,” says Gilchrist. “We owe it to them to boost access to quality, affordable child care so they can focus on their jobs. This new partnership is a demonstration of the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting military and civilian families. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working hard to help parents go to work knowing their kids are safe and supported.”

We’re told qualified families with low income may save as much as $1,400 monthly.

Families and care providers are invited to visit Child Care Aware’s website for more information.

