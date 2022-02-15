Meijer donates $300K to support diverse businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announces it has donated $300,000 in support of diverse businesses.

The store chain tells us its contribution to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is part of an effort toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

We’re told the donation will be split between the NMSDC’s six councils, including the Michigan division.

“Supporting minority-owned businesses is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers, now more than ever,” says Meijer’s Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement Carla Hendon. “It’s exciting to know that the businesses we’re helping through this donation could grow to become our vendor partners.”

Click here to read more about Meijer’s Diversity & Inclusion efforts.

