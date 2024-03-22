Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total more than $1.7 billion

LANSING, Mich. — Someone could win it big this weekend, if they can pick the right numbers for one of two big lottery jackpots.

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday has $977 million behind it; the Powerball drawing on Saturday could net someone $750 million. In total that's $1.727 billion.

Tonight's drawing will be the 30th drawing since the last time the jackpot was won on December 8, 2023. The $977 million jackpot is the 6th largest in Mega Millions history.

It's a similar story for the Powerball. The last winner came on January 1, with a ticket sold in Grand Blanc winning the $842.2 million jackpot. That ticket remains unclaimed.

If there is a winner out of Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the winner can choose the cash option which would net $467 million. The cash option for the Powerball drawing is $360.8 million.

The totals for the jackpots can increase ahead of the drawings. Sales of tickets for Mega Millions end at 10:45 p.m. Friday. Powerball tickets will stop being sold for the next drawing at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

