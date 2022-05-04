Wrong-way crash on US-131 leaves 3 people dead in Mecosta County

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 3 people died in crash caused by a wrong-way driver on US-131 late Tuesday night in Mecosta County.
The Sheriff's Office was called around 10:45 p.m. on May 3 for a car headed south in the northbound lanes of US-131 at the Morley exit. Before deputies could get to the freeway, another call came in saying the wrong-way driver hit another car head-on.
Deputies found one of the cars on fire. Witnesses say the wrong-way car never slowed down, hitting the other vehicle at full speed.
In total, 3 people were inside the 2 vehicles. The identities of those people are not being released until family members can be notified. The Sheriff's Office does say the car that was hit is from Minnesota.