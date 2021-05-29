Woman airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Big Rapids crash

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving one vehicle in the area of 205th Avenue and Arthur Road in Big Rapids this afternoon, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 56-year-old female Big Rapids resident, traveled north on 205th Avenue when it drove off the right side of the road. Dep. Scott Morgan says the driver overcorrected before rolling the vehicle multiple times, resulting in severe injuries.

The sheriff’s office tells us the driver was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Big Rapids ER for treatment before being airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

