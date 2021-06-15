Watch
Woman arrested in connection to Big Rapids stabbing

Posted at 11:11 PM, Jun 14, 2021
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — One woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Big Rapids today at 1:14 p.m. according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety (BRDPS).

BRDPS responded to a possible stabbing on State Street where they found a male, 35, with a stab wound in his upper chest.

One woman, 41, was identified as the person responsible for stabbing the man and immediately transported to Mecosta County Jail.

The man transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital where his non-life-threatening injuries were treated.

