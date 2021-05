MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving one vehicle in Martiny Township shortly after noon today, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened in the area of 65th Avenue and Madison Road.

The sheriff’s office tells us a 20-year-old Mecosta County resident lost control of the vehicle when she hit a mound and turned the vehicle over.

The driver was reportedly taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids to be treated for minor injuries.

