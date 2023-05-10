'Unsafe to house our animals': West Michigan animal shelter no longer taking cats

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan animal rescue has decided to stop taking in cats, worried that a massive battery plant being built nearby could create an unsafe environment for the animals in their care.

The Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County announced Tuesday morning that they would no longer be able to take in cats at their Big Rapids facility.

"We are sad to announce that, effective immediately, ARC will no longer be taking in cats," they wrote in a Facebook post.

They are worried about the impact a battery plant being constructed nearby by Chinese manufacturers Gotion might have.

"It will completely surround the shelter and make it unsafe for us to house our animals," the rescue wrote Tuesday.

The A.R.C.will continue their efforts, adopting out all of the cats already in their care.

The no-kill shelter has traditionally accepted both cats and dogs.

In 2021, they took in a total of 175 cats and 286 dogs.

They will continue to take in dogs, as they have a contract with the county to do so.

Cats won't be accepted until they can figure out their next steps — likely, they will have to find a new location for the rescue.

Scripps An aerial shot of A.R.C. of Mecosta County's current location

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube