Mecosta County animal shelter no longer accepting cats

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Big Rapids animal shelter announced Tuesday they will no longer accept cats.

ARC of Mecosta County says the new battery plant coming to the area will surround the building, explaining it would compromise its ability to safely care for its animals.

“We had hoped that this would not happen because the company has performed absolutely no environmental impact study, despite all the wildlife and wetlands that will be destroyed,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page, “but it appears they will begin bulldozing in July.”

They will hold on to cats that are presently in their care until they are adopted.

The shelter adds it will continue to accept dogs because they are under contract with the Mecosta County government to do so.

They also say Gotion, the company in charge of the battery plant, has offered to buy the land on which the shelter is situated and to buy land for them at another site.

“We are hoping that it will work out for us to move but we certainly cannot stay in our current location if the battery plant starts groundbreaking,” the shelter notes.

ARC of Mecosta County adds it is very difficult to transfer cats to another location.

