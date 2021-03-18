Teen ejected in Sheridan Township rollover crash

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mecosta Police responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle in Sheridan Township this afternoon, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened near the intersection at 45th Avenue and Arthur Road.

Police say a 17-year-old male Sears resident rolled his vehicle after failing to navigate a curve, adding that he was ejected during the crash.

Deputy Beau Bielecki says the driver suffered non-life-threatening injures and was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for treatment.

We’re told speed played a role in the crash.

