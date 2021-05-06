Suspected drunk driver goes airborne and crashes in Mecosta County

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 35-year-old Blanchard woman was ejected from her vehicle after a crash overnight in Mecosta County on Thursday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Costabella Road near Cherry Street in Millbrook Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the woman driving a Ford Escape reportedly crossed the crossed the center line, went airborne over Cherry Street and crashed into some trees. It then appears the vehicle struck an embankment along Pine River and went airborne again before flipping over.

The driver was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police want to remind drivers not to drink and drive.

