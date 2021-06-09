Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Stanwood man injured after crash in Mecosta County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:08:17-04

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Stanwood man was in the hospital after a car crash Tuesday evening in Mecosta Township.

Deputies responded about 6:30 p.m. to 11 Mile Road near 215th Avenue and found that a 20-year-old had run off the roadway, hitting a ditch and overcorrecting, causing the vehicle to lose control.

The vehicle then hit a tree and traveled down an embankment, according to a news release Wednesday.

The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for minor injuries and was later released.

Mecosta Township Fire and Mecosta County EMS assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time