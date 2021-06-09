Stanwood man injured after crash in Mecosta County

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Stanwood man was in the hospital after a car crash Tuesday evening in Mecosta Township.

Deputies responded about 6:30 p.m. to 11 Mile Road near 215th Avenue and found that a 20-year-old had run off the roadway, hitting a ditch and overcorrecting, causing the vehicle to lose control.

The vehicle then hit a tree and traveled down an embankment, according to a news release Wednesday.

The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for minor injuries and was later released.

Mecosta Township Fire and Mecosta County EMS assisted at the scene.