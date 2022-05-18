Sheriff: van found in Muskegon River, possibly stolen

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says its dive team did a training exercise on Rogers Pond Wednesday after getting a tip about a possible stolen vehicle in the water.

The tipster told the sheriff’s office someone drove the vehicle off 10 Mile Road and Millerdale Drive.

That’s on the east side of Rogers Pond (Muskegon River) in Mecosta Township.

Dive team members scanned the area with their sonar and found what appeared to be a vehicle in about 17 feet of water.

Divers went down and found the vehicle and they believe it was in the river for an extended amount of time.

A towing company came to the scene to help remove the 2009 Dodge Caravan from the water.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

