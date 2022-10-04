Sean Astin to give seminar on mental health and stigma at Ferris State University

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Sean Astin is scheduled to speak on mental health and representation at Ferris State University (FSU) this week.

The Lord of the Rings actor will address the subject in a seminar at Williams Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m., according to a representative of the university.

We’re told the general public is invited and the event is free to attend.

“Oct. 2–8 is Mental Health Awareness Week,” says Ben Avery, Student Life student outreach coordinator. “Sean’s message highlights the importance of advocacy, representation and empowerment for those dealing with mental illness, as he continues the legacy of his mother, actress Patty Duke, by being a voice of concern, inclusion and support.”

FSU says Duke was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when Astin was young. She later published an autobiography revealing her diagnosis.

Astin is expected to speak out against the stigma surrounding mental health, followed by a half-hour Q&A.

Those needing arrangements to attend the event are asked to connect with FSU’s Center for Student Involvement at 231-591-2606 or csi@ferris.edu.

